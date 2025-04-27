VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

