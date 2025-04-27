Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Aisin had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,239.54 billion.

Aisin Trading Up 22.1 %

ASEKY stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. Aisin has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aisin to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

