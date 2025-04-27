Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.
Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.17. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30.
Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
