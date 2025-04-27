Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Bank OZK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.20%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

