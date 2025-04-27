Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 213,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 625,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $84.76. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.