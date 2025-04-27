Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Kohl’s worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Kohl’s by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kohl’s by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $7.50 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $787.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

