Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $66,212.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,723.20. This represents a 8.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $935,078.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,852,680.84. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DGX opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $178.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.06. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.73.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

