Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $864,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,597,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,554,000 after acquiring an additional 278,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,193,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.1 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

