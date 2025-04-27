Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Strategy by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Strategy by 10,398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 222,109 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $581,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,789.70. This trade represents a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 34,698 shares valued at $11,403,343. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Mizuho started coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

Strategy Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $368.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.42. Strategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 3.46.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

