Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,465,000 after acquiring an additional 333,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 164,964 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Textron by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,249,000 after acquiring an additional 302,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

