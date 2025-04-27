Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $15,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,778,000 after acquiring an additional 47,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $121.67 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $156.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.03. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on J shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

