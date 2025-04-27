Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $183.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.54. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $313.29.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Leerink Partnrs raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.17.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

