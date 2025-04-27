Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 296,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.51% of Inari Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NARI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Inari Medical stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $79.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.