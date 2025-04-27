Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennant Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 69,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 535.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

VMI stock opened at $292.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.22. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

