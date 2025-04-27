MGO One Seven LLC Has $885,000 Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Susquehanna cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

