Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $14.59 Million Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012,173 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Kenvue by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.03 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

