Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 241.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hess by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.46.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $132.43 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day moving average of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.