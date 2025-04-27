Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 21,021 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 806.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,558.82. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.1 %

PCH stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.57 and a beta of 1.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 642.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

