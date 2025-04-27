Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 8,241 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

