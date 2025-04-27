Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 5,247 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,516.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,480 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,126,000 after buying an additional 577,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,221,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 30,778.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 456,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after acquiring an additional 455,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 966,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,890,000 after purchasing an additional 270,598 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $97.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.57. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

