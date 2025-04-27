Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 4,088,889 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,019 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,088,889 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $17,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,943 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 335,765 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,455 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,845,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 372,464 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Melius Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAL opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

