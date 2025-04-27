Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $122.26 Million Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,396 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.12% of Knife River worth $122,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Knife River by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Knife River by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.13. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $66.13 and a one year high of $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.80 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNF shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

View Our Latest Report on KNF

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.