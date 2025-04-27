Gratia Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR)

Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) accounts for about 0.5% of Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned 1.22% of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNYR shares. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNYR opened at $1.61 on Friday. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Synergy CHC Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.