Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,327 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Floor & Decor worth $22,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,717,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,745,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FND opened at $72.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $126.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.