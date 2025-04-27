NZS Capital LLC Has $35.88 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

NZS Capital LLC lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,971 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up about 1.5% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $35,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,816,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,322,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,977,000 after acquiring an additional 350,277 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after acquiring an additional 293,916 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $98,560,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $348.23 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.94.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

