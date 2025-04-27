Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 76,470 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,470 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.13% of American Express worth $274,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 430.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 293.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,428 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,593. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $264.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. American Express has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

