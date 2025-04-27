Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 397,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,952,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after buying an additional 91,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chubb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,194,000 after buying an additional 212,889 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,402,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 26,761.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $279.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $244.84 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.11.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

