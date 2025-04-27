NZS Capital LLC Increases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

NZS Capital LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $29,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,942,000 after buying an additional 260,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,661 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,131,082.08. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 496,973 shares of company stock worth $64,559,903. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NET shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.84.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

