Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 14,300 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Nucor worth $21,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $115.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $176.60.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

