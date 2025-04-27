Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $2.94 on Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $852.21 million and approximately $83.32 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 37.6% against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00003122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,998,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,305,642 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

