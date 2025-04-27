Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $1,953,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 136,859 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

