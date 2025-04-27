Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.29 Million

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Hamster Kombat has a total market cap of $173.78 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hamster Kombat is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Buying and Selling Hamster Kombat

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00270317 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $18,944,279.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

