Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $88.27 Million

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Osaka Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Osaka Protocol has a total market capitalization of $88.27 million and approximately $28,666.57 worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Osaka Protocol has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,969.13 or 0.99936660 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,674.58 or 0.99623408 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Osaka Protocol Token Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. The official website for Osaka Protocol is osaka.win. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Osaka Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000012 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $72,389.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osaka Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osaka Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

