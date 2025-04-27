Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in New York Times by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

