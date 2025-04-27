WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,812,000 after buying an additional 1,052,087 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in WEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 823,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 725,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 481,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.98. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $220.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

