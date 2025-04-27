Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 17,448 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of Avnet worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1,463.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 621.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.