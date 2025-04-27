Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 420 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,804,000 after purchasing an additional 386,333 shares during the period. Mirova increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 5,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $206.82 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $232.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

