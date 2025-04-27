Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,148,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RB Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,931,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,985,000 after buying an additional 1,623,429 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in RB Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,378,000 after buying an additional 753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,030,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,189,000 after buying an additional 424,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Trading Up 0.2 %

RBA opened at $98.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RB Global

Insider Activity

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total transaction of $743,366.45. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,125.95. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.