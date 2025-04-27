Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $127.64 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,172,020 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.21% of Five Below worth $127,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Down 0.9 %

FIVE opened at $75.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Below from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

