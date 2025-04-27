Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,565 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of Allegion worth $115,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Allegion by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after buying an additional 58,268 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth $15,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day moving average is $133.69.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

