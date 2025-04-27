Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,128,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925,676 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matterport by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at $3,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,706,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,329,000 after buying an additional 578,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Matterport by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 346,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

Matterport Profile

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.