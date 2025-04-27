Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on May 31st

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Saturday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $22.73 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $672.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,696.10. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.