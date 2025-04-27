Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4,154.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $18,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,815.68. This trade represents a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $76.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

