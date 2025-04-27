GATX Co. (GATX) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on June 30th

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

GATX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. GATX has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. GATX has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average is $154.20.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday.

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

