Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $22.05 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $22,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $362,210,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,930,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810,191 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,151,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,717 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

