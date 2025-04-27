Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 9.7% increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Federated Hermes has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Federated Hermes has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $43.92.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

