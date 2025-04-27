Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 130,929 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 697,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,929 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $22,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 654.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $33.77 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

