Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Sensient Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.230 EPS.
Sensient Technologies Trading Up 13.6 %
Shares of SXT opened at $91.04 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.63.
Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.
Sensient Technologies Company Profile
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.
