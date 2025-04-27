Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading 0.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $79.00. Approximately 195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.99%.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

