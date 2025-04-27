FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Plans Dividend of $0.31

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 10.9% increase from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.28.

FFD Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FFDF opened at $33.27 on Friday. FFD Financial has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $97.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.30.

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. FFD Financial had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

